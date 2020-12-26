Australia premier batsman Marnus Labuschagne heaped huge praise on Indian bowlers after their top show on the Day 1 of the second Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Indian bowlers put their top show on the table against the hosts and bowled them out for just 195. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowler from India as he scalped four, ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also picked three wickets. Debutant Mohammed Siraj also impressed everyone with his bowling skills and picked two crucial wickets.

Labuschagne admitted that the Australia batsmen could have done better on Day 1 but Indian bowlers came up with new ideas to built pressure on them.

“Certainly, we could have done better. We probably had three dismissals we did not probably need to,” Labuschagne, who top-scored with a 48 from 132 balls, said at a virtual press conference facilitated by official broadcasters Sony after the day’s play.

“They (Indians) were bowling straight and (we are) not getting many runs on the off-side. Bowlers come up with new ideas to stop scoring, built pressure as they did today,” he added.

“I faced 130 balls (or) something (like that). That is the challenge we face as a batting group and we love it.”

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman said sometimes team needs just one or two batsmen to score big runs to put pressure on the opposition.

‘

“It is not necessary that six batsmen (get run) every innings, sometimes it is one or two.

“It is a big job for the batting unit whoever is in the day, it may be myself or anyone else in the top order, he will have to ensure big scores.”

Asked about the Australians’ battle with Ashwin, he said, “People are coming up with new ways like leg side field, bowled straight.

“(We) are just understanding and learning what he is doing. That is the key. We always do that as a batting group and keep better from learning.”

He said the MCG pitch is helping the bowlers a little bit more than usual and claims the hosts have to adapt and score big in the second innings.

“During the game, we certainly had a chat. Teams have very good bowling line-ups and there was a little bit more in it (pitch).

“There was more seam and little bit more swing today which was something (that was) probably not seen usually at the MCG. We have to adapt and make sure that we score big in the second innings.”

Asked about the review India took against him in the 16th over after Bumrah’s LBW claim was shot down by the umpire, Labuschagne said, “There was the technology, I am not sure (the exact thing). Lucky enough to get away with it.”

Labuschagne was dismissed by Siraj on 48 as he claimed the rookie pacer is more of a swing bowler than and seam.

“He is more of a swing bowler than a seam bowler. He is nearly six feet, swings away from lefties. He certainly has skills. We have to make sure we understand what they are trying to do and come back strong,” Labuschagne said.