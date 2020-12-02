India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking a record held by legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli reached the milestone during the third and final match against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli, who needed 23 runs for the landmark coming into the match, touched the figure in his 242nd innings when he took a single off Sean Abbott in the 13th over of the India innings. In comparison, it took Tendulkar 300 games to get there. <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/live-cricket-score-india-vs-australia-2020-3rd-odi-updates-ind-vs-aus-live-match-streaming-ball-by-ball-commentary-manuka-canberra-sonyliv-app-agar-dismisses-gill-4236528/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">IND vs AUS - 3rd ODI LIVE</a> <p></p> <p></p>The 32-year-old Indian captain was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half-centuries. He made his debut in 2008. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar scored 18426 runs from 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 at an average of 44.83 with the help of 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries.