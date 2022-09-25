IND vs AUS 3rd T20I in Hyderabad: Weather Forecast

India are ready to face Australia in the third and final T20I game of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams have won one match each and the third match will decide the series.

All eyes will be on the Indian batters who have done really well in the series. Rohit Sharma has been in fine form, while Virat Kohli will also look to score runs against Australia.

The temperature in Hyderabad during the match is expected to be around 24-25 degrees. Humidity is expected to be around 80 per cent and dew is also expected to play a part in the contest. Rain showers are predicted during the match, although just 11 percent.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has a slow surface which affects batting, especially in the second innings. The average first innings total in Hyderabad is 150 while it drops down to 135 in the second innings as the batting gets tough in the second innings.

Toss Timing

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa