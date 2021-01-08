India hit back Australia with three quick strikes after Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith’s century stand in another rain-interrupted session on Day 2 of the third Test in Sydney. Ravindra Jadeja struck twice before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Cameron Green for a 21-ball duck the stroke of lunch with Australia 249/5.

This was after Labuschagne and Smith continued to bat without any trouble on a flat Sydney pitch. They resumed on their overnight total of 166/2 and it was clear that the conditions will not do the bowling side any favour today as well.

They batted in the same vein as Thursday before two rain interruptions forced both sets of players back to their respective dressing rooms. India captain Ajinkya Rahane started with pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah before quickly turning towards his spinners after realising the ease with which the Australia pair was managing to keep them at bay.

Labuschagne meanwhile, slowly continued towards three figures but then he rocked back and ended up edging one from Jadeja to Rahane in the slip, falling nine runs short of a deserving hundred. His innings featured 11 fours.

Next man Matthew Wade struck two fours early on, making his intentions clear. However. a short too many resulted in an early dismissal with Jadeja taking his second after spotting him charging down and dragging back the length to induce a top-edge. He scored 13 off 16.

Cameron Green struggled to get off the mark before being trapped lbw by Bumrah as Australia lost half their side.

However, for the hosts Smith is still batting comfortably, looking his old self as he hit a 30th Test fifty, leaving behind a poor start to the four-match series.

Brief Scores: Australia 249/8 (Marnus Labuschagne 91, Steve Smith 76*; Ravindra Jadeja 2/43)