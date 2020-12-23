Indian cricket team is now focused on the second Test as they began preparations from Wednesday in Melbourne seeking to bounce back after a crushing eight-wicket defeat on Saturday. The team will be led by Ajinkya Rahane for the remaining matches with Virat Kohli returning home on paternity leave. <p></p> <p></p>Among those who first hit the nets included Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja. Test hopeful Shubman Gill and the struggling Prithvi Shaw also sweated it out. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are in Melbourne and now as the red-ball Tests start, it is time to regroup. &#x1f4aa; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/aYGi2GHeta">pic.twitter.com/aYGi2GHeta</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1341578993217097732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Shaw was out in similar fashion in both the innings of the Adelaide Test after leaving a gap between the bat and pads to be bowled which led to heavy criticism. There have been calls to replace him with Shubman Gill who hit a fifty in a tour match against Australia A before the start of the series. <p></p> <p></p>However, it's still not clear whether Gill will make his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground or if Shaw will be given another chances despite twin failures. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Nice and clean from <a href="https://twitter.com/RealShubmanGill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealShubmanGill</a> &#x1f60e; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/oHGQsJhDHh">pic.twitter.com/oHGQsJhDHh</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1341602800560586753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India may shore up their batting for the second Test meaning Rishabh Pant could get a game replacing Wriddhiman Saha. Pant too batted in the nets and was seen having a discussion with head coach Ravi Shastri. <p></p> <p></p>KL Rahul, who last played a Test in August 2019, is also likely to make his comeback in place of Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>With Mohammed Shami also out of the tour with a fractured forearm, there's a three-way battle between Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj for the slot of a third pacer. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja also bowled during the session and is also in contention to get a game MCG, possibly replacing Hanuma Vihari. The team also did some catching practice considering how poor they have been in the department throughout the tour. <p></p> <p></p>One of those drops proved costly in the first Test as Australia captain Tim Paine was reprieved early in his innings and he went on to play a match-defining knock 0f 74 cutting down India's lead significantly. <p></p> <p></p>The second Test gets underway from December 26.