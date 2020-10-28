India will begin their much anticipated tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series that starts from November 27 in Sydney. Cricket Australia announced the full fixtures of the tour on Wednesday morning days after New South Wales government approved its bio-security plans for the tour which paved the way for the players arriving from UAE to train during the quarantine period.

A 32-man India squad will arrive alongside a host of Australia cricketers via a chartered flight after the ongoing IPL 2020 concludes on November 10. The flight from Dubai is expected to land on November 12.

As per the fixtures, India and Australia will start the tour with ODIs and T20Is in Sydney Cricket Ground and Manuka Oval. The action that shifts to red-ball cricket with India A playing two tour matches including one day-night fixture as well.

The series opener, also the first ever day-night Test between the two teams starts from December 11 at Adelaide Oval. Melbourne will after all keep the Boxing Day Test.

SCG will host the third while the tour finale will be held at Gabba.

“In relation to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, we are working with the Victorian Government and the Melbourne Cricket Club on plans to safely host spectators at the iconic event with details to be confirmed in due course.,” CA’s interim CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“The safety of the Australian community and all participants is our highest priority and we will continue to work with governments across Australia to ensure the schedule proceeds in line with relevant directions and biosecurity protocols,” he added.

Full Schedule: India Tour of Australia 2020-21

ODI Series

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 9:10 AM IST

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 9:10 AM IST

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 9:10 AM IST

T20I Series

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 1:40 PM IST

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 1:40 PM IST

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 1:40 PM IST

Tour matches

1st Practice Match: Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval, 5:00 AM IST

2nd Practice Match: Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night), 9:30 AM IST

Test Series

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval (day-night), 9;30 AM IST

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 5:00 AM IST

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 5:00 AM IST

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, , 5:30 AM IST