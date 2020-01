Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says they wanted to bowl first as well because of the dew factor that comes into play in Mumbai. Adds that however they are up for the challenge to bat first as well and put runs on the board. Further says that he is pretty happy batting first as it is a challenge for them and they will try to step up. Talking about the Australian team, Virat says that they are one of the best opponents that have come here and posed a great challenge against them. Recollects the last time when the Australians came from 2-0 down to win the series 3-2 in India. Informs that Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Chahal, Jadhav miss out.