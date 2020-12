Glenn Maxwell is there for a chat. He says that he started to find something towards the Quarantine and once he started hitting the ball well, he hit the ball really well. Adds that he hopes to continue the form in the T20Is as well. Goes onto say that he practiced the switch-hit a lot more especially during quarantine. Tells that he feels that the switch-hit is a legitimate shot. Adds that he enjoys playing against Bumrah as he is a great bowler.Â