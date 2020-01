Kuldeep Yadav is down for a quick interview. He says that he has been bowling well since the last series and today is a decider so he is looking forward to it. Adds that the bowlers tend to bowl defensively in this format. Adds that he did not mind getting hit for a six and stuck to bowling an attacking line. States that looking for wickets in the middle overs is very important. Finishes by saying that he is focusing on more on varying his pace and that will be the key for him.