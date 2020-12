For the visitors, nothing much has gone their way so far. Yes, their batting in both the games was OVERALL good but then, they were not able to close out those games in their favour. Just when it seemed that a partnership might resuscitate them out of darkness, once one of the two well-set batsmen fell, India lost the plot completely. Their bowlers have been completely hammered. The likes of Bumrah and Shami have not been spared either. Will a change of venue bring a change in fortunes for Team India? Let’s see as we bring you the toss and team updates shortly…