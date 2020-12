17.6 Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, 1 run, WADE MISSES A STUMPING OPPORTUNITY! Kohli riding on a good deal of luck as well here. This was tossed up on the pads, Virat comes down the track and looks to slam it on the off side. He though misses to connect on that one. It comes off his pads, goes behind. Wade fumbles and a leg bye is sneaked in. Oh my goodness. How costly will that be!