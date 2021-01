Shardul Thakur is down for the chat. Thakur says that he is good. Mentions that everything comes down to the final day. He mentions that Rahane just spoke general things as to play confidently. He also says that he enjoyed his batting. On the bowling he says that he just tried bowling in the channel and get wickets. Further says that he got wickets in the first spell and that made easy for him. He also says that swinging the ball is his forte and it comes to him naturally. Also says that you just don’t come and win the series in Australia and says that the just look to win here or eke out a draw today.