India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Live Streaming, CWG 2022: When and Where to Watch In India

Birmingham: India men hockey team will clash against Australia men hockey team for gold medal in Commonwealth games 2022. Australia have proven their dominance by winning all six golds till date.

But after winning bronze for their country, Indian players are confident about their game and will play with their full strength. Here’s is all you need to know about the match today:

When will India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 8, Monday.

What time does India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 5.00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.