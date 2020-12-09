India finished the limited-overs leg of their Australia tour with a 2-1 T20I series win and thus bouncing back from the ODI defeats. The tourists were handed a 1-2 defeat in the three-match ODIs before they returned the favour.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya, who made a successful return to international cricket, was chosen as the T20I man-of-the-series and he dedicated his award to son Agastya who was born earlier this year.

“If I would like to dedicate this award, it will be to my son and my family back home as they have been a great support to me throughout,” Pandya told bcci.tv in an interview on Tuesday.

Pandya had given his man of the series trophy to newcomer T Natarajan who has impressed who made his India debut during the tour and was quite impressive.

“It has been an absolute team performance and just happy to have won a series where multiple people stepping up in different situations. Special mention to Natarajan as well. Coming from that kind of hardship. A fantastic journey, an inspiration. It shows anyone can do anything if you have believe in yourself,” the 27-year-old said of the left-arm pacer.

KL Rahul hailed the team’s character after they launched a successful comeback post the ODI series defeat.

“It’s never easy coming to Australia and losing two games,” Rahul said. “And having to make a comeback like that. What we spoke after the first two one-dayers was exactly that we are going to treat the rest of the games as a new series and try win those four games.”

Rahul said the white-ball matches have been a good learning for the team as Australia came hard at them in each game. “Everybody put up great performances on the field. These white-ball matches have been a good learning curve for all of us. We were challenged in every game. It’s important we stick together as a group and keep believing in each other. This tour has done exactly that for us. We hope to keep improving, keep getting better as an individual and also as a team,” he said.

Deepak Chahar echoed Pandya’s views. “Everybody contributed including the bowlers. Our batters performed really well. Winning after having lost the ODI series shows character. Job well done by the team,” he said.

India will now be gearing up for the upcoming four-match Test series that will get underway from December 17 in Adelaide.