India vs Australia Preview: Semi Final spot at stake in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The race for semifinal spots in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a defining moment on Sunday as India lock horns with giants Australia in the final Group 1 fixture at Lord’s in London.

India eye semi-final spot against unbeaten Australia

For Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, the qualification equation is simple — defeat the tournament favourites, and a place in the last four will almost certainly be secured. Anything less would leave India anxiously following the outcome of the earlier Bangladesh-South Africa clash.

India have put themselves in contention through a strong recovery after their opening setback against South Africa. Consecutive victories over Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh have lifted the world No. 3 side to six points, while a healthy net run rate of +2.268 gives them an additional cushion should qualification scenarios become complicated.

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Australia, however, remain the benchmark of the competition. Four commanding wins from four matches have virtually guaranteed the six-time champions a semi-final berth, with an exceptional net run rate of +4.724 placing them comfortably atop Group 1. While an extraordinary collapse combined with a massive South Africa victory could theoretically affect their standing, the reigning powerhouse remains firmly in control of its own destiny.

One of Australia’s greatest strengths has been the absence of over-reliance on individual brilliance. Despite dominating every opponent so far, none of their players currently feature among the tournament’s top 10 run-scorers or wicket-takers.

Australia hold edge, but India carry momentum

Instead, different match-winners have emerged each game, underlining the depth that has made Australia the dominant force in women’s cricket over the past decade. Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry has led their batting effort with 127 runs, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been the side’s most successful bowler with six wickets.

India, in contrast, have been driven by standout performances from key individuals. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has once again provided stability at the top of the order, accumulating 167 runs across four innings and consistently laying the platform for the middle order. With the ball, left-arm spinner Shree Charani has enjoyed a breakthrough tournament, claiming a competition-leading 12 wickets to emerge as India’s biggest weapon through the middle overs.

Sunday’s contest also represents a historic occasion for India, who will play their first-ever women’s T20 International at Lord’s. Australia have previous experience at the iconic venue but suffered defeat against England in their only women’s T20I appearance there in 2023, a result India will hope offers encouragement rather than coincidence.

History, though, overwhelmingly favours Australia. The two sides have met 37 times in women’s T20 Internationals, with Australia winning 27 contests compared to India’s nine victories, while one match ended in a tie. Their dominance extends to the Women’s T20 World Cup as well, where Australia hold a commanding 5-1 advantage, including victories in both the 2020 final and the 2023 semi-final.

India’s lone World Cup triumph over Australia came during the 2018 group stage in the West Indies, when Smriti Mandhana produced a memorable innings of 83 to guide her side to victory. More recently, however, the rivalry has become considerably more balanced. India knocked Australia out in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup before following it up with a T20I series victory on Australian soil earlier this yearâ€”results that have reinforced the belief that Harmanpreet Kaur’s side can overcome the world’s No. 1-ranked team when it matters.

Australia will still start as favourites given their flawless campaign and enviable squad depth, but India enter the contest carrying momentum, confidence, and a realistic opportunity to script another landmark victory. With a semi-final place within touching distance and Lord’s providing the backdrop, the stage is set for one of the tournament’s biggest encounters.

When: Sunday, June 28, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Where to watch: The West Indies vs Ireland clash will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioStar.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

With IANS Inputs.