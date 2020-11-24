With three days to go for the start of the two-month-long series in Australia, India opener Shikhar Dhawan gave fans a glimpse of the new jersey on Tuesday. The fans got a glimpse of the retro jersey a month after the Board of Control of Cricket in India inked a deal with MPL Sports.

The BCCI has signed a three-year contract with MPL Sports from November 2020 to December 2023. The association with the BCCI begins with this tour, which will see Virat Kohli-led team India sporting the new jerseys.

Meanwhile, once the left-handed batsman shared the picture, fans got nostalgic as they drew parallels of the current jersey to the one the national side wore in 1992.

Dhawan captioned the picture as, “New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go.”

Here is how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Dhawan would be making a comeback to the side after a brilliant IPL season and would be looking to get among the runs early on in the tour.

Here is the schedule

India’s tour of Australia (ODI, T20I and Tests) Schedule:

  • Australia vs India 1st ODI: November 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 2nd ODI: November 29 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 3rd ODI: December 1 at Manuka Oval
  • Australia vs India 1st T20I: December 4 at Manuka Oval
  • Australia vs India 2nd T20I: December 6 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 3rd T20I: December 8 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 1st Test (Day and Night): December 17-21 at Adelaide Oval
  • Australia vs India 2nd Test (Boxing Day): December 26-30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground/Adelaide Oval
  • Australia vs India 3rd Test: January 7-11 at Sydney Cricket Ground
  • Australia vs India 4th Test: January 15-19 at Brisbane