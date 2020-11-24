With three days to go for the start of the two-month-long series in Australia, India opener Shikhar Dhawan gave fans a glimpse of the new jersey on Tuesday. The fans got a glimpse of the retro jersey a month after the Board of Control of Cricket in India inked a deal with MPL Sports. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI has signed a three-year contract with MPL Sports from November 2020 to December 2023. The association with the BCCI begins with this tour, which will see Virat Kohli-led team India sporting the new jerseys. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, once the left-handed batsman shared the picture, fans got nostalgic as they drew parallels of the current jersey to the one the national side wore in 1992. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan captioned the picture as, "New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://t.co/gKG9gS78th">pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th</a></p> <p></p> Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25/status/1331163041392574464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">1992 World Cup jersey replica. Perhaps the best Indian jersey ever. Certainly very high recollection that being the first CWC telecast in India at high quality by private TV channels. <a href="https://t.co/9woWlFjfhr">https://t.co/9woWlFjfhr</a></p> <p></p> Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) <a href="https://twitter.com/c_aashish/status/1331164654953930757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Indian Team Jersey has gone retro. <p></p>This one is nice &#x1f44d;&#x1f3fc; <p></p>But would have loved this one better &#x1f447;&#x1f3fc;&#x1f447;&#x1f3fc;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://t.co/OZiomkw4lw">pic.twitter.com/OZiomkw4lw</a></p> <p></p> Rahul D / / (@rdalwale) <a href="https://twitter.com/rdalwale/status/1331171197120344064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Back to the basics &#x1f917;&#x1f917;</p> <p></p> Hemant Mane (@HemantKMane) <a href="https://twitter.com/HemantKMane/status/1331175285757075456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A nostalgic trip to the 90s. <a href="https://t.co/Oa3UWOzuYS">pic.twitter.com/Oa3UWOzuYS</a></p> <p></p> Sohom &#x1f4ab;&#x1f3cf;&#x1f39e;&#xfe0f; (@mastiyaapa) <a href="https://twitter.com/mastiyaapa/status/1331184256610160643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Dhawan would be making a comeback to the side after a brilliant IPL season and would be looking to get among the runs early on in the tour. <p></p><h2>Here is the schedule</h2> <p></p><h2>India's tour of Australia (ODI, T20I and Tests) Schedule:</h2> <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 1st ODI: November 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 2nd ODI: November 29 at Sydney Cricket Ground</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 3rd ODI: December 1 at Manuka Oval</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 1st T20I: December 4 at Manuka Oval</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 2nd T20I: December 6 at Sydney Cricket Ground</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 3rd T20I: December 8 at Sydney Cricket Ground</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 1st Test (Day and Night): December 17-21 at Adelaide Oval</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 2nd Test (Boxing Day): December 26-30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground/Adelaide Oval</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 3rd Test: January 7-11 at Sydney Cricket Ground</li> <p></p> <li>Australia vs India 4th Test: January 15-19 at Brisbane</li> <p></p></ul>