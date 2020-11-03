BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the injured duo of Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma will be considered for the Australia tour should they get fit. He is though more confident of Ishant getting fit in time for the Test series but is hopeful that Rohit will be able to prove his fitness too.

Ishant was ruled out of the IPL season after an abdominal muscle tear and Rohit has missed Mumbai Indians previous four matches on account of a hamstring injury. Both haven’t been named in any of India squads for the Australia tour that starts from November 27.

Ganguly said the duo is being monitored.

“We are monitoring Ishant and Rohit. Ishant is not completely out. He will become a part of the Test series,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times. “With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position.”

Should they get fit, a flight will be arranged to send them to Australia, the former India captain confirmed.

The tour will start with an ODI series followed by T20Is.

The Tests start from December 17 with the first being a day-night competition, a first between India and Australia.

India played their maiden pink-ball Test last year at home against Bangladesh right after Ganguly became BCCI president.

The Indian cricketers were apprehensive of playing under the lights but the historic Test changed their mindset.

“They played with it in India. They will be fine, don’t worry. Players got used to the white ball and ultimately they will be fine with the pink ball too. There will be a tough phase in the day, but they will get used to it. The white ball is also not easy to sight during twilight, but players have got used to it, we will see that happen here too,” Ganguly said.

He also feels that despite the return of their premier Test batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner and the emerging Marnus Labuschagne, India are still capable of winning the four-match series against Australia.

“Australia in Australia is always tough. They will be a lot stronger with Smith and Warner back. Players like Labuschagne have become better. It will be a good test for India, but they are capable of winning. It will be a good series,” he said.