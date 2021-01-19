Premier Australia batsman Steve Smith hailed flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and called him an "exceptional talent". Pant played a monumental role in India's historic three-wicket win in the Brisbane Test. The southpaw slammed unbeaten 89 runs and was awarded the Man of the Match for his exceptional innings. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, India clinched the four-match series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was Australia's first-ever defeat at the Gabba in 32 years. <p></p> <p></p>After the series defeat, Smith claims Pant is an exceptional talent as he took on the game and played in his areas during last innings of the fourth Test. <p></p> <p></p>"He (Pant) is an exceptional talent as we've seen, he played a pretty amazing innings on a day-five wicket. He took the game on, played in his areas," Smith told cricket.com.au. <p></p> <p></p>"We've seen in short-form cricket in particular how good he is and where he can hit the ball and that was a pretty special innings today." <p></p> <p></p>Rishabh Pant produced another scintillating performance in the fourth innings to prove why he is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. His knock included nine fours and a six as he stuck to his natural game in the high-pressure closing stages. At a moment in the last 10 overs, Team India almost needed to score run a ball to win the match and Pant changed his gears in total ease for an emphatic win. <p></p> <p></p>Smith further backed the Australia bowling attack comprising Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, as he claims that the bowlers worked really hard throughout the series. <p></p> <p></p>"They worked really hard obviously and bowled lots of overs. Unfortunately, both in Sydney and here they weren't able to finish the job for us but they're all great bowlers. <p></p> <p></p>"They work incredibly hard and hopefully they can back up in a few weeks' time for us in (Australia's Test tour of South) Africa and we can have some success over there," he said.