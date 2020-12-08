India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Australia captain Aaron Finch returns for the final T20 International to bolster home team’s batting line-up. Finch missed Sunday’s second T20I with a glute injury he suffered in the opening T20I in Canberra. However, he recovered to lead the side from Matthew Wade, who stepped up in Finch’s absence.

India, who have already won the series, have gone with the same playing XI which featured in the second T20I on Sunday. “We are going to bowl. Again, shorter boundary, and we want to put pressure on us again. We are unchanged, ” said Kohli.

“It’s been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket, if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket,” he added while talking about the unbeaten run in T20Is.

Making way for Finch is all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who played on Sunday as a specialist batter as he recovers from a side strain injury which has him about three weeks away from bowling again.

“We would have bowled first as well. It’s a good chance on a used wicket to put some runs on board and defend it later,” said Finch who will be leading the side.

“We have to make the most of it when we get on a roll with the bat. I’m thinking somewhere around 190+ is what you’re after,” he added.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Thangarasu Natarajan.