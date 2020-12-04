India vs Australia T20 2020: Will Concussion Sub Controversy Ignite Some Fire Between Two Cricketing Powerhouses?

The second T20I between India and Australia sparked a controversy when the visitors replaced Ravindra Jadeja with Yuzvendra Chahal in the second innings as a concussion substitute. The Indian all-rounder was hit on the helmet by Mitchell Starc’s bouncer in the final over of India’s innings. At that time, Jadeja decided to carry on with bat as he didn’t leave the field. But after the innings break, Yuzvendra Chahal came on the field as Jadeja’s replacement as the concussion substitute.

Australian head coach Justin Langer was fumed with the decision as he had a chat with match referee David Boon where he was looking frustrated with the call.

Interestingly, Jadeja was batting with some discomfort in the hamstring and it was speculated at that time it will be difficult for him to bowl. And later the concussion substitution ignited the controversies that whether it was a fair call or not.

Meanwhile, captains from both the teams shared their opinion on the matter and there was no clash in their point of view regarding the matter.

“Jaddu got a knock on the side of a head and was a bit dizzy and still is. There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Finch said that you can’t challenge a medical expert’s opinion on concussion thing.

“Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can’t be challenging a medical expert’s opinion,” Finch said in the post-match presentation.

It will be interesting to see whether this controversy will ignite the fire between the two teams, who are behaving very friendly on the pitch, which is very unlike to their nature. Australia are known to play aggressive cricket with banters and sledging a common pattern in the playing style. On the other hand, Team India has also turned into an aggressive and daunting side under Virat Kohli’s leadership.

Earlier, former India pacer Zaheer Khan also said India need to play aggressive cricket against Australia in the ongoing series.

“It’s all about what brand of cricket you want to play,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz. “How you going to structure your innings. All those discussions are important when the skeleton needs to be formed. When you look at this team when someone like Rohit Sharma is out, you tend to feel that the winning formula is not defined for any other individual to fill in that particular role.”

“A conscious effort has to be made by the think tank and the team management to have a set and defined brand of cricket which the team wants to play,” he added.