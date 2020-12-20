Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar suggested Mohammad Shami’s replacement after the pacer was ruled out of the remaining three Tests due to a fracture in his hand. Shami picked up the injury during the first Test at Adelaide while batting. Gavaskar suggested that if Ishant Sharma is fit, he should fly to Australia and replace Shami.

“If Ishant Sharma is fit, I am suggesting to send him to Australia now. If he is capable of bowling 20 overs in a day, the management should send him to Australia on tomorrow’s flight so that he can be ready for the Sydney Test,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak after Virat Kohli-led India were thrashed by eight wickets in Adelaide.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the Test series following a side strain he picked up during the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

Adding further, Gavaskar reckoned that Navdeep Saini could be another option considering he has picked up wickets during the practice games but feels he will not be able to trouble the batsmen.

“I am saying India should look at taking a chance because there is no proper back-up now. Navdeep Saini has the potential to pick wickets but the way he bowled in the warm-up matches, it doesn’t look like he will be able to trouble the Australia batsmen,” the former India opener added.

India will now look to bounce back in the second Test that starts on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists will miss the services of their regular skipper Virat Kohli as he would be on paternity leave.