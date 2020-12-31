Veteran Indian batsman VVS Laxman heaped huge praise on ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after impressive performances in the ongoing Test series against Australia. Ashwin has troubled the Australian batsman with his off-spin and picked 10 wickets in two Tests.

Ashwin got the better of Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith twice in the first two Tests. Laxman said it’s the best he has been Ashwin bowl in overseas conditions.

“Ravichandran Ashwin seems to have the measure of Smith at the moment and backed up his performance in Adelaide with another lovely display of off-spin in Melbourne. It’s the best I have seen Ashwin bowl overseas, and that’s saying something given the peaks he has scaled,” Laxman wrote in his Times of India column.

Laxman further lauded the efforts of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, who made their debuts in the Boxing Day Test.

“I was heartened by the approach as well as the performances of debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. It also reiterates India’s burgeoning bench strength; even without their best batsman and their most experienced pacer on tour, Mohammed Shami, not to mention the absence of Ishant and Rohit Sharma, India didn’t appear seriously handicapped,” Laxman wrote.

Shubman impressed everyone with his batting skills as he slammed 45 and 35* in the second Test. While Mohammed Siraj ran riot with ball and picked two wickets in first innings and three in the second.

Earlier, batting maestro also praised Gill, who played two impressive innings of 45 and 35, and Siraj, who picked five wickets on debut.

“Shubman looked confident and comfortable. He played some good shots off short-pitched stuff that Australians bowled. Someone upfront who goes out and scores 45 and 35 so, it is surely a good start,” Tendulkar said of the 21-year-old.

He was liberal in his praise for Siraj.

“Let’s also not forget how Siraj has also bowled. It did not appear to me that he was playing his first Test match,” said the man, who has played 200 Tests.

“The way he bowled his first over and then built it up gradually but never did it look that he was playing his first match. The plans were well thought out. He executed it well. Both debutants were comfortable in execution of their plans.”