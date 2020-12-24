Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels under-fire Team India needs to show some positive intent in the remaining Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Srikkanth said Indian skipper Virat Kohli summed the situation well after Adelaide’s drubbing. Kohli claimed that team missed positive intent during the first Test.

“I think Virat summed it up very well when he said the positive intent was missing. They went into more of a shell, the Indians,” Srikkanth told The Age and the Herald.

“The mindset I think was too defensive. They have to regroup. They have to have a bit more positive intent. The best way is just to go for it.

However, the visitors will miss the services of Kohli, in the remaining matches of the series as he has been granted paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

“But when you miss King Kohli, it’s going to make it difficult let’s be honest. And Shami [as well]. But I’m sure they’ll come out and fight.

“Everybody [in India] is disappointed but then everyone has taken the view [to look at it] as a bad dream.”

Srikkanth further claimed that Australia batting in not very strong as it mostly resolves around David Warner and Steve Smith.

“Let’s not forget, the Aussies’ batting is not great. My belief is the Aussies’ batting is 30 per cent Warner, 30 per cent Smith, all others put together is 30 per cent. But the bowling is very good,” he said.

“The Australian batting is not very strong.”

Team India will next lock horns against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The visitors are expected to make few changes in their playing XI from last game as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are expected to get the chance.