India suffered a horrible collapse on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide as they were packed away for a mere 36/9 with Mohammed Shami being retired hurt as the last man. The score is the lowest in their Test cricket history which saw the home team wresting back the control in a stunning turnaround.

India were in the driving seat after taking a handy first-innings lead on Friday and were 9/1 with an overall lead of 62 runs when the play resumed on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah, the nightwatchman and Mayank Agarwal were the unbeaten batsmen.

And then it began.

Bumrah was caught by Pat Cummins off his own bowling and that led to a slide from which India didn’t recover. Three of their batters including Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin registered ducks while none touched score in double-digits.

The entire innings lasted a mere 21.2 overs with Josh Hazlewood picking a five-for in just five overs while Cummins taking four wickets.

Naturally, the fans weren’t happy and soon the trolls began what they do best.

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

The scoreboard at the Adelaide Oval is the lowest score by an Indian team in Test history at 36.#AUSvINDtest #Australia 🏏⚾️ pic.twitter.com/7lVQrBmVTu DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) December 19, 2020

Great batting performance, little more improvement and we can break NZ total of lowest score in tests. @BCCI @RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli ..badly needs @SubhmanG & @ImRo45 vikas sarda (@vikassarda) December 19, 2020

India collapse to 36 runs in the first test. This is the testimony of ‘how mediocre test team we are on foreign soils’ Selection on the basis of IPL is funny. I won’t blame @imVkohli for the lowest score, others have to step up.#INDvsAUSTest #viratkholi Saurabh (@souravpandey06) December 19, 2020

13/1 , 15/2 , 21/6 , 36/10 : Team India breaks record of lowest score after 46 years in #INDvsAUSTest #IndiavsAustralia pic.twitter.com/SWvLNzIWiR The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) December 19, 2020

Anushka humne RCB ka lowest score ka record tod diya finally 😂😂😂#AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/ydyF1ieODH Shafeeq (@ShafiqA01145167) December 19, 2020

When the Real Wall saved India from registering the lowest total#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/tykdxA3DTr ⚽️Raees Happu⚽️ ⚽️ (@TheBoy_WhoIived) December 19, 2020

WHAT A SESSION! India’s lowest Test total has left Australia needing just 90 runs to win the first Test 😮 They are 15/0 at the dinner break. Can the visitors shake things up in the second session? #AUSvIND 👉 https://t.co/Q10dx0r4nX pic.twitter.com/Bo3wmmT6ky ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2020

3️⃣6️⃣ ALL OUT! India’s lowest Test total ever has allowed Australia to take control of the game 👏@BCCI pic.twitter.com/rkMoj2KGLG Sreeraj k s Chenneerkkara (@KChenneerkkara) December 19, 2020

Lowest total in test match. Just wow. Multi billionaires players are enjoying the day. They need day off very early. 🤣🤣@BCCI @imVkohli #Australia #PinkBallTest Anand Kamal (@anandkamal1983) December 19, 2020

At one stage, India were 19/6 and in danger of being bowled out for the lowest ever total but somehow, they managed to drag themselves away from the unwanted record. Australia were left chasing 90 runs to win the first ever day-night Test between the two countries.