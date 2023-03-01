India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav Equals Virat Kohli's Tally With Two Big Hits
Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden five-fer in his second Test match as India were bundled out for just 109 after opting to bat first.
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the 3rd Test of the 4-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore at Holkar stadium in Indore. India has already won the first two matches and is aiming to win the series to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship.
Unfortunately the Indian batting lineup collapsed as the team was bowled by Ausssie at 109. However, a surprising element came to the light as Umesh Yadav equalled Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's record.
India lost their first 8 wickets for 88 runs as Umesh Yadav walked in to bat. Without taking any pressure Yadav started attacking in style. He straight away hit two sixes off Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy. His sixes led to the fast bowler increase his tally of sixes in Test Cricket to 24. Hence he equalled the tally of 24 sixes in his Test career. He also beat Ravi Shastri's tally of 22 sixes.
Former India star batter Virender Sehwag tops the tally for being the Indian with most sixes in the Test cricket (91), followed by MS Dhoni (78), Sachin Tendulkar (69), Rohit Sharma (68) and Kapil Dev (61).
Meanwhile Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden five-fer in his second Test match as India were bundled out for just 109 after opting to bat first. Kuhnemann used conditions well to set the ball rolling for an Indian collapse and ended up with 5/16 in nine overs.
