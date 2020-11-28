The Indian cricket team has been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their slow-over rate during the first ODI at Sydney on Friday. All players have been fined 20 per cent of the match fees for not being able to finish their 50 overs quota while bowling first against hosts Australia.

Indian captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed penalty as the match went on for over eight hours.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood leveled the charge. Punishment for slow over-rates does not result in demerit points for captains, as per the new ICC rules.

According to a report in the Sunday Morning Herald, the authorities were forced to switch off stadium sound to avoid breaking local laws as the game had exceeded the time limit.

Meanwhile, Australia won the match by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Former Australian captain Steve Smith was the man of the match for his whirlwind 105 off 66 balls to help the hosts post a mammoth 374 for six in 60 overs.

At the presentation, Smith said that he felt it was the longest cricket match he has ever played.

“It felt like it went all day. That was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had,” Smith said.

Kohli and his team will look to bounce back and level the series on Sunday when the two sides meet again.