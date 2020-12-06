Virat Kohli and Co. continue their dominating run in the T20Is with a comfortable six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I on Sunday. Team India has not lost a single T20I game in T20Is and with the win at SCG, the Men in Blue also take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

Captain Virat Kohli was delighted after the clinical performance from the team in the absence of their white-ball specialists Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

“Yeah meant a great deal. We’ve played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we don’t have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white-ball players, in and still doing well makes me happy. Everyone has played 14 games at least, recently – so they know what their plans are,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The skipper said that the bowlers did a decent job with a ball to restrict Australia to a chase-able total with the short boundary at Sydney Cricket Ground.

“We just kept them down to a total which we thought was quite chase-able with the short boundary. It’s contributions from the whole team that make you feel better because young players are taking their opportunities,” he said.

Kohli further heaped huge praise on Hardik Pandya, who played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 42 runs in 22 balls. The flamboyant all-rounder finished things off in style with a six. Kohli said that Pandya has taken the responsibility is the bankable player that can win you games from anywhere.

“The reason was Hardik coming into the team in 2016 was pure ability. He has raw talent. And now he realises that this is his time, the next 4-5 years, to be that bankable player that can win you games from anywhere. His plans are right and I’m glad to see that. We had a word before the game to ride the atmosphere, and the energy from the fans,” he added.

Kohli, himself, played a crucial knock of 40 runs from 24 balls and his scoop shot on Andrew Tye’s delivery was one of the highlights of the game. The skipper talked about the shot and said he will text AB de Villiers tonight and will ask about his response.

“[The scoop] there was indeed an AB shot! I told Hardik Tye wasn’t expecting it and he said he didn’t either. I’ll text AB tonight, see what he thinks of it,” Kohli concluded.

The third match of the T20I series will be played on Tuesday, December 8 at Sydney Cricket Ground.