Flamboyant India batsman KL Rahul claims that he is blessed with certain skills but power-hitting is not one of them. Rahul has been scoring consistently well in the past couple of years and is selected in all three formats of the upcoming Australia tour. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul said if the situation arises when he has to score runs at a strike rate of 160-170, he can do it minus the blitzkrieg. <p></p> <p></p>"I wouldn't call my batting power-hitting, that's something I honestly feel like I have not been able to do or not what I am blessed with," Rahul said on the eve of the white-ball series against Australia starting with the first ODI on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>"I am blessed with certain skills and I try and play the role I feel the team requires me to play at that particular moment. If that means scoring runs at 160-170 strike rate, I try to do that to the best of my ability and if it's the other way around, I will try to do that," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul has become a regular in India's ODI side in the past year after scoring runs for the team as an opener and middle-order batsman both. The 29-year-old said that he is happy to contribute to the team's victory. <p></p> <p></p>"....I have never got a long run like this. So yeah, it feels good that I am contributing to team's win and playing my role pretty well. Happy that I can put up consistent performances." <p></p> <p></p>On a lighter note, Rahul said he has forgotten that during the last ODI series in New Zealand, he got a hundred. <p></p> <p></p>"...I have actually forgotten the last innings I played and scored a hundred in New Zealand (century in Mount Mangnui in February)," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"...it's a fresh start for everybody and like I said its important for us as a team to start well and enjoy being out there in the middle." <p></p> <p></p>Rahul also hailed Australia's rising batting start Marnus Labuschagne and said fingers crossed hopefully, he won't score that many runs against India. <p></p> <p></p>"...I don't think he is unknown anymore. He is in the top 5 and he has been getting a lot of runs in the last 12-15 months or before the COVID in the games that he played. He has been really consistent for his side. <p></p> <p></p>"We have watched how Marnus played and fingers crossed hopefully, he won't score that many runs against us. We will have a plan set, we have a top-quality bowling attack so it will be a good challenge for him and our bowlers as well." <p></p> <p></p>Rahul also feels that his IPL teammate Glenn Maxwell is equally dangerous, terming him a great team man. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes, of course, he (Maxwell) will (be dangerous). That's one of the reasons why we picked him in our IPL franchise because he is a quality player. <p></p> <p></p>"He is a gun fielder, he is always there to support his teammates. He will be eager to get out in Australian colours and perform for his country as well."