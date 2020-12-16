India announced its playing 11 for the first Test at Adelaide starting Thursday. Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw both got picked in the Virat Kohli-led side. Shaw has been picked above Shubman Gill to open with Mayank Agarwal, while Saha pips Rishabh Pant to the side.

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia‘s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

Hanuma Vihari has also been picked in the side, while Ravichandran Ashwin edged Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner in the side.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav will be the three pacers for the Test. The rest of the squad remains as expected.

India Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav