India announced its playing 11 for the first Test at Adelaide starting Thursday. Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw both got picked in the Virat Kohli-led side. Shaw has been picked above Shubman Gill to open with Mayank Agarwal, while Saha pips Rishabh Pant to the side. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">UPDATE&#x1f6a8;: Here's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a>'s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/WbVRWrhqwi">pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1339115913061179395?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Hanuma Vihari has also been picked in the side, while Ravichandran Ashwin edged Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner in the side. <p></p> <p></p>Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav will be the three pacers for the Test. The rest of the squad remains as expected. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Playing 11:</strong> Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav