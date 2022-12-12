New Delhi: After facing a humiliating 2-1 defeat in the ODI series, Team India is now looking to bounce back in the red-ball format of the game against Bangladesh. India is scheduled to take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from Wednesday (December 14).

The upcoming series is a must-win for the visitors to stay alive in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Since the upcoming two matches are going to be crucial for India, here’s a look at 5 Indian players who can be an X-factor in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a thumb injury.

Shubman Gill: Shubman is likely to open for India with KL Rahul. The 23-year-old right handed batter is in good touch and would hope to come up with a strong show in the two red ball matches.

Shreyas Iyer: Star middle order batter Shreys Iyer made his Test debut last year against New Zealand and scored a century on debut. He impressed with his show in the recently concluded ODI series as well and would hope to carry on that same form in the red ball format. The Mumbai cricketer has scored 422 runs in 5 Tests so far.

Ravichandaran Ashwin: In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the spin attack and look to run riot in Chattogram and Dhaka. He’s India’s second successful bowler in Test cricket and would like to live up to that reputation.

Rishab Pant: Even though Rishabh Pant is not in his best form at the moment, he will hope to find the lost touch in the two Tests. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper, who scored a century against England in India’s last Test, has played 31 matches so far in which he has 2123 runs to his name. He will hope to silence his critics by producing another stunning show.

Mohammed Siraj: In absence of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj will lead the pace attack and will have Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat for company. The Hyderabad-based pacer has played 13 matches till date in which he has picked up 40 wickets.