The Indian skipper, KL Rahul says that they would have batted first as well but he doesn’t know what to make of the pitch and says that the pitch here generally has something in it for everyone. Mentions that he has no idea what to expect from the pitch and will need to take advice from the experienced personnel and hopes that they can use the momentum in their favor. Adds that it seems a bit damp and hopes to get early wickets. Informs that Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Kuldeep Yadav and it was a hard decision but it was done keeping in mind the balance of the side.