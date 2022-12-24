‘Take Off Your Clothes As Well’: Virat Kohli Tells Bangladesh Batter

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh are engaged in a red-ball battle these days. After winning the first Test by 188 runs, the second Test is currently underway in Dhaka. In reply to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 227 runs, India posted 314 runs on the board in second day. At the end of 2nd day’s play, Bangladesh made 7 runs in six overs of their second innings.

During the final overs of second day’s play India’s stand-in skipper KL Rahul lost temper when Bangladeshi opener Najmul Hossain Shanto wasted time, while Ashwin was operating for India.

Few of the Bangladeshi players entered the field with drinks. Meanwhile Shanto requested a bat change, he tried four new bats but in the end picked the original one, this incident left Indian skipper annoyed. He also complained about Shanto’s act of wasting time to the on-field umpire.

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also witnessed the incident and were annoyed. During the final overs of the day, when the Bangladeshi batter started to tie his shoelaces, Virat Kohli humorously gestured to remove the shirt as well.

The 34-year-old was caught on camera saying “Kapda nikal do (remove your shirt)”

Kohli to Shanto: "Kapde bhi utaar de" when shanto tried to waste time on tieing shoe laces