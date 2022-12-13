India vs Bangladesh, Tests: Head To Head | ALL You Need To Know

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh will face each other in a two-match Test series which starts from Wednesday in Chattogram. India and Bangladesh last played a Test series in 2019, when they toured India. After a gap of three years, the two will face each other again. Here’s a look at how these two teams have fared against each other till date:

2000 (India won 1-0): The first time India and Bangladesh played against each other was in the year 2000. Bangladesh played its first ever Test against India from November 10 to 13 in Dhaka. The Bangladeshi team suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the one-off Test series.

2004 (India won 2-0): India travelled to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in December 2004. India won both the games by an innings to secure a 2-0 series whitewash.

2007 (India won 1-0): The third Test series between India and Bangladesh took place in May 2007 and in this assignment, for the first time, Bangladesh managed to avoid defeat. They held India for a draw in the first Test which was played at Chattogram, but lost the second game by an innings and 239 runs.

2010 (India won 2-0): Like the first three, the fourth Test series between India and Bangladesh was also played in Bangladesh and this time as well, India maintained its dominance by winning both the matches to whitewash Bangladesh in their own backyard.

2015 (Draw): India travelled to Bangladesh for a bilateral series last time in 2015 and in this series, Bangladesh managed to avoid a series defeat after holding India for a draw in a rain-hit game played in Fatullah.

2017 (India won 1-0): For the first time in 17 years, Bangladesh travelled to India for a Test series in 2017 and in the one off which was played in Hyderabad, they suffered a defeat by 208 runs.

2019 (India won 2-0): 2019 was the last time when India and Bangladesh faced each other in a Test series and India won both the games comfortably to maintain their record of not losing a game against Bangladesh. The second game of this series was a Day-Night Test which was played in Kolkata.