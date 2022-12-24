'They Won’t Do Politics With You’: Shardul Thakur Likes Controversial Tweets

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur has liked a few controversial tweets after not getting selected in the India’s playing XI the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh are engaged in a red-ball battle these days. After winning the first Test by 188 runs, the second Test is currently underway in Dhaka. In reply to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 227 runs, India posted 314 runs on the board in second day. At the end of 2nd day’s play, Bangladesh made 7 runs in six overs of their second innings.

In the 2nd Test match, the team management decided to drop Kuldeep Yadav and included Jaydev Unadkat. Unadkat’s inclusion also meant that Shardul Thakur remained on the bench. Shardul was on the bench for the opening Test match as well.

Shardul Thakur seemed to be disappointed after being ignored by the team selectors. Shardul Thakur liked one of the fan’s tweet where the fan mentioned that there is politics behind Shardul’s absence.

Brother @imShard go and play Ranji trophy instead of warming bench. Atleast they won’t do politics with you. Hope you will do comeback #INDvsBangladesh #CricketTwitter @BCCI Mr Om? (@MrOm14852020) December 22, 2022

Another user mentioned that team selection is influenced by Twitter trends.

Even though Shardul Thakur is not a regular player in white-ball cricket but the All-rounder player was a regular member of playing XI in Test cricket. But surprisingly he was not selected for both Test matches against Bangladesh.