“The world number two test side will use Emirates Riverside as a home venue for their preparations this summer, and will get underway with a three-day game against a county select on Tuesday 20 July at 11am. The three day game will see a number of players from the county circuit feature as they go up against the Indian national side.

“Play will get underway at 11am on Tuesday with 90 overs scheduled per day with the game being played strictly behind closed doors,” Durham cricket said in a release.

Meanwhile, in what came as a piece of unfortunate news from the Indian camp, it is reported that a player has tested positive for Coronavirus. The name of the player has not been disclosed. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the player has been quarantined at his relative’s place in the UK and will not travel with the Indian side to Durham today.

Kohli and Co would like to maximise the opportunity and get acclimitsed to the conditions ahead of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge starting August 4.