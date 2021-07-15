<strong>London:</strong> Virat Kohli and Co will finally get some much-needed practice in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England. The touring side would play a three-day warm-up game against County Championship XI at Emirates Riverside in Durham. The game would start on July 20 and it will be played behind closed doors. <p></p><h2>LIVE STREAMING</h2> <p></p>The match can be live-streamed via the Durham Cricket YouTube channel. <p></p><p id="3" class="story_para_3">"Durham Cricket are delighted to announce that Emirates Riverside will host India against a County Championship XI as the tourists prepare for their test series against England later this summer.</p> <p></p> <p></p><div class="article_related_story"> <p></p><div class="story_heading"> <p></p><p id="5" class="story_para_5">"The world number two test side will use Emirates Riverside as a home venue for their preparations this summer, and will get underway with a three-day game against a county select on Tuesday 20 July at 11am. The three day game will see a number of players from the county circuit feature as they go up against the Indian national side.</p> <p></p><p id="6" class="story_para_6">"Play will get underway at 11am on Tuesday with 90 overs scheduled per day with the game being played strictly behind closed doors," Durham cricket said in a release.</p> <p></p>Meanwhile, in what came as a piece of unfortunate news from the Indian camp, it is reported that a player has tested positive for Coronavirus. The name of the player has not been disclosed. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the player has been quarantined at his relative's place in the UK and will not travel with the Indian side to Durham today. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli and Co would like to maximise the opportunity and get acclimitsed to the conditions ahead of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge starting August 4. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>