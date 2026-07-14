India vs England 1st ODI: Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return as Shubman Gill’s India begin 2027 World Cup preparations

India will have an immediate chance to put their disappointing T20I tour behind them when they face England in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston on Tuesday. With several senior stars returning to the squad and the ODI World Cup 2027 firmly on the horizon, the visitors will be eager to make a strong statement in the 50-over format and begin building momentum once again.

After a difficult run in T20Is, the focus now shifts to a format where India will hope experience can make the difference. The return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah gives the side a much stronger look as captain Shubman Gill begins a crucial ODI assignment against an England side that remains dangerous at home.

Senior stars return to strengthen India

India’s batting unit will once again feature Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top of the order. The pair has been one of India’s most successful opening combinations in recent years and will be expected to provide a solid start in English conditions.

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Gill heads into the series in excellent touch. The India skipper has scored 373 runs in just five ODI innings this year, including three fifties and a century. Rohit, meanwhile, returns after rediscovering form against Afghanistan and will look to continue his impressive ODI record in England, where he already has seven centuries.

Virat Kohli also returns to the playing XI with another major milestone in sight. Tuesday’s match is expected to be his 300th ODI innings, while he also needs just 203 more runs to complete 15,000 ODI runs. His recent ODI numbers remain outstanding, making him one of India’s biggest hopes in the middle order.

Middle order and bowling offer balance

Shreyas Iyer is set to return to his preferred No. 4 position after leading India during the T20I series, while KL Rahul is expected to keep wickets and bat in the middle order. Rahul also enters the series with confidence after scoring heavily against Afghanistan.

India have also got a huge boost in the bowling department with Jasprit Bumrah returning to ODI cricket for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. His presence adds experience and control to a pace attack that also includes Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are likely to handle the spin duties. Kuldeep also has a personal milestone approaching, needing six more wickets to reach 200 ODI wickets.

England rely on Brook and experienced core

England enter the ODI series after dominating India in the T20Is but know the 50-over format presents a different challenge. Captain Harry Brook has taken well to the captaincy and has been one of England’s most consistent ODI batters, scoring heavily since the start of 2025.

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell are expected to open the innings, while Joe Root remains the backbone of England’s batting line-up. In the bowling department, veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid will once again play a key role on home conditions.

India eye strong start to World Cup preparations

With the 2027 ODI World Cup now less than 15 months away, every bilateral series becomes important for India as they look to settle combinations and define player roles.

History is also on India’s side. Since 2010, India have won seven of the nine bilateral ODI series played against England and will hope to continue that record.

A positive result at Edgbaston would not only erase memories of the T20I disappointment but also give India’s experienced squad the perfect start to an important ODI season.

Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, James Coles, Saqib Mahmood.

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav.