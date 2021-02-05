Allrounder Axar Patel was on Friday ruled out of the first Test between India and England in Chennai after complaining of pain in his left knee during an optional training session. In his place, BCCI has added the spin duo of Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar into the squad for the series opener.

“Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Paytm Test against England,” BCCI said in a statement on the morning of the first Test. “The allrounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India’s optional training session on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match.”

Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with the Indian cricket team as standby players. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India’s squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players,” the statement read.

India are already without allrounder Ravindra Jadeja for the first two Tests who is recovering from a dislocated thumb. Jadeja got hurt while batting during the third Test against Australia in Sydney following which he underwent a surgery.

In his absence, the 27-year-old Axar was handed a maiden Test call-up with India naming a jumbo squad for the first two Tests. India and England will square off in a four-match Test series with the first two scheduled to be played in Chennai while the remaining two will be played at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium.

India updated squad for first Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Shabaz Nadeem, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha