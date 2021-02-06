England captain Joe Root continued his dream batting form in 2021 as he tormented the Indian spinners with a majestic double century that placed the tourists in a commanding position on day two of the first Test in Chennai on Saturday. With this knock, Root scuttled the home team's chances of enforcing a favourable result for England. Root also became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in his 100th Test but more importantly, it was an innings that will be archived for future generations as a ready reference on how to play spin on Indian pitches. <a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/england-in-india-2021-201796/live-score-1st-test-match/india-vs-england/full-scorecard/199339/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">SCORECARD</a> <p></p> <p></p>England ended the day two at an intimidating 555 for eight, built around Root's 218 which was the result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls. The pace of his innings on the second day was a bit in contrast to how he played on the first day when he was the enforcer and Dom Sibley the grafter. <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-england-live-cricket-score-1st-test-day-2-ind-vs-eng-live-streaming-cricket-match-live-updates-stream-ball-by-ball-commentary-chennai-disney-hotstar-stokes-ashwin-bumrah-root-4400596/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">HIGHLIGHTS</a> <p></p> <p></p>On the second morning, it was Ben Stokes who entered the stage and made it his own with big-hitting. He smashed 82 off 118 balls with 10 fours and three sixes and let Root rotate the strike in their 124-run stand. <p></p> <p></p>Worse, England didn't declare after being well past 500 which was like driving home a point and piling on the misery on an Indian team which has now been shaken up on a track where nothing happened for two days. <p></p> <p></p>While Root will be lauded for sure for his second double hundred in last three Test matches, it was Stokes, whose counter-attack deflated the home team. <p></p> <p></p>He started by coming down and lofting Ravichandran Ashwin over long for a six and then used the giant stride to slog sweep the senior off-spinner for a boundary. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The first cricketer ever to score a double century in his 100th Test match! &#x1f4af;&#x1f4af; <p></p> <p></p>Scorecard: <a href="https://t.co/dS83GpOl0T">https://t.co/dS83GpOl0T</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/R100T?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#R100T</a> <a href="https://t.co/B0m2gGNpc3">pic.twitter.com/B0m2gGNpc3</a></p> <p></p> England Cricket (@englandcricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1357973846071123970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>In fact, Ashwin (2/132), who was brilliant over two days, was only a bit rattled when Stokes gave him the charge. Although Root hit Ashwin for two sixes -- the second one bringing up his fifth career double hundred for the England captain -- it was Stokes who gave him and the other spinners a big charge. <p></p> <p></p>Also the only one who played Ishant Sharma with some degree of confidence was Stokes. While Root defended well against the veteran pacer, it was Stokes, whose on-drive and square drive off successive deliveries from the pacer did change his skipper Virat Kohli's facial complexion, which remained grumpy for the most part of the day. <p></p> <p></p>Ishant (2/52) bowled as best as he had in any unfavourable conditions, something that the scoreboard wouldn't perhaps tell. The veteran of 98 Tests finally got a couple of wickets at the fag end of the day but his performance with old ball on one of the flattest tracks will be remembered for a long time. <p></p> <p></p>The pace never dropped even when he was well past bowling his 20th over as the tattered old ball would consistently tail in. <p></p> <p></p>But Ishant, Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah (2/81)'s good work was undone once again by rookie Washington Sundar. <p></p> <p></p>And Shahbaz Nadeem (2/167) for all his experience at the domestic level for a decade and half, probably understood that he probably is a bit less-skilled when facing a team full of quality players of spin. <p></p> <p></p>His wickets column would read that he had got Stokes and Root but it was well after they had accomplished what they had set out to do. <p></p> <p></p>Root and Stokes showed how to stay low and try and take the ball below the eye-line. Since the duo couldn't build a lot of pressure from one end, the onus was always on either Ashwin or Ishant or Bumrah to strike and keep the pressure. <p></p> <p></p>Root's strike-rate against pacers was in mid-30s and against spinners, it was in the high 70s, underlining his dominance against Washington and Nadeem. <p></p> <p></p>They gave away easy singles and doubles to Root, who scored 130 runs in singles, doubles and that odd triple apart from hitting 19 boundaries and two sixes. <p></p> <p></p>And not to forget the runs that he had to run for his various batting partners during the course of the England innings.