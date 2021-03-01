There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Motera pitch that saw the third Test between India and England ending in a record time with the hosts winning by 10 wickets. The contest, a day-night affair, didn’t even last two days with India chasing down a small target of 49 runs to win in Ahmedabad and take 2-1 lead in the four-match series, a result that ended England’s prospects of making the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

However, what dominated the narrative was the nature of the pitch – it was deemed a rank turner with spinners taking 28 of the 30 wickets that fell during the contest. While India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dismissed the talks that the pitch had demons, England skipper Joe Root said it’s for the ICC to decide while calling it a ‘challenging’ surface to bat on.

Will 4th Test be dominated by spinners too?

While a definitive answer will only be arrived at once the play has begun, there are reports that the surface will be helpful to the spinners despite the chatter surrounding the one for the third Test. According to a report in The Hindu, the chief curator who is overseeing the preparations of the pitch at Motera, will offer a spin-friendly track.

ICC World Test Championship Final: No Chances

What could be the biggest driving factor behind the push for a spinning track is the fact that the final of the ICC World Test Championship is at stake. Should India lose the fourth Test, they will be out of the race with Australia making it to the summit clash for which New Zealand have already qualified. India have to at least ensure a draw to make the final.

Indian Team Changes For 4th Test

Considering that the strip will offer turn, India may not make unnecessary changes. However, they will have to make one forced change with Jasprit Bumrah released from the squad after making a request with the BCCI citing personal reasons. In his absence, in all likeliness, Umesh Yadav may end up making the cut in the playing XI. Another potential change could be replacing Washington Sundar with Kuldeep Yadav to add more teeth to India’s spin attack.