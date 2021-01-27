The visiting team English cricket team arrived in India on Wednesday afternoon for a full-fledged tour. Google CEO Sundar Pichai – who is an avid cricket follower – greeted the English side with the warmest welcome. The England Cricket Twitter handle posted a video where the players can be seen have arrived in Chennai. Pichai saw this video and was quick to react to it.

The Chennai-born Pichai welcomed the touring party to his city, Chennai. “Welcome to my hometown, wish I was there. Should be a great series,” tweeted Pichai.

Born in Chennai, Pichai got his Engg degree from IIT Kharagpur before heading to the USA for his Master’s.

Here is the much-talked-about reaction:

Welcome to my hometown @englandcricket wish was there for the game, should be a great series https://t.co/BNRDOQnnyO Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 27, 2021

Here is how fans loved Pichai’s warm gesture and reacted on it:

He can zoom in the ground from Google Satellites and watch from his home… Just kidding 😊 (@KaraiRamu123) January 27, 2021

Can @englandcricket team tame the pumped up Indian team on the home soil ? Should be a great cricket fest.. Prakash Sangam practicing #socialdistancing (@MyTechMusings) January 27, 2021

The English team arrived in Chennai at 10:30 and headed to their hotels where they now are in a bubble.

It is expected to be a mouthwatering series as both sides are well-matched and in-form. While England has just defeated a lacklustre Sri Lankan side, a depleted Indian side beat a formidable Australian side on their soil.

The hosts would have a few of their stars making a come back to the side after missing out in Australia due to various reasons. The first Test is scheduled to start on February 5 in Chennai.