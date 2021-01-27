The visiting team English cricket team arrived in India on Wednesday afternoon for a full-fledged tour. Google CEO Sundar Pichai - who is an avid cricket follower - greeted the English side with the warmest welcome. The England Cricket Twitter handle posted a video where the players can be seen have arrived in Chennai. Pichai saw this video and was quick to react to it. <p></p> <p></p>The Chennai-born Pichai welcomed the touring party to his city, Chennai. "Welcome to my hometown, wish I was there. Should be a great series," tweeted Pichai. <p></p> <p></p>Born in Chennai, Pichai got his Engg degree from IIT Kharagpur before heading to the USA for his Master's. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the much-talked-about reaction: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Welcome to my hometown <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@englandcricket</a> wish was there for the game, should be a great series <a href="https://t.co/BNRDOQnnyO">https://t.co/BNRDOQnnyO</a></p> <p></p> Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) <a href="https://twitter.com/sundarpichai/status/1354336349130645505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans loved Pichai's warm gesture and reacted on it: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He can zoom in the ground from Google Satellites and watch from his home... <p></p>Just kidding &#x1f60a;</p> <p></p> (@KaraiRamu123) <a href="https://twitter.com/KaraiRamu123/status/1354341749297012736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Can <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@englandcricket</a> team tame the pumped up Indian team on the home soil ? <p></p> <p></p>Should be a great cricket fest..</p> <p></p> Prakash Sangam practicing #socialdistancing (@MyTechMusings) <a href="https://twitter.com/MyTechMusings/status/1354338183455023111?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The English team arrived in Chennai at 10:30 and headed to their hotels where they now are in a bubble. <p></p> <p></p>It is expected to be a mouthwatering series as both sides are well-matched and in-form. While England has just defeated a lacklustre Sri Lankan side, a depleted Indian side beat a formidable Australian side on their soil. <p></p> <p></p>The hosts would have a few of their stars making a come back to the side after missing out in Australia due to various reasons. The first Test is scheduled to start on February 5 in Chennai.