India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Day 2 Ahmedabad

Hello everyone! We are back with our coverage of the fourth and final Test between India and England that got underway on Thursday in Ahmedabad. It was a day dominated by India despite repeated comebacks from England. Joe Root won the toss but lost the advantage when Axar Patel got rid of both his opening batsmen inside eight overs. Mohammed Siraj then accounted for Root and Jonny Bairstow either side of the lunch-break to push England further on the backfoot. However, Ben Stokes staged a mini-recovery of sorts through a well-compiled half-century before becoming the lone victim of Washington Sundar. They eventually managed 205 but James Anderson gave them something to cheer for when he trapped Shubman Gill lbw for a duck. Can England build on that or will it be India’s days, again? Stick with us for all the updates.

Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 2 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 2. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium.