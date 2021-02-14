Is there something Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot do? On Sunday, he turned photographer during his visit to Chennai. The Prime Minister - who is also a cricket fan - took a shot of the beautiful MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk where India was hosting England in the second Test. <p></p> <p></p>The PM took to Twitter and shared the picture with his fans and followers. <p></p> <p></p>His tweet read: "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai. &#x1f3cf; &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; &#x1f3f4;&#xe0067;&#xe0062;&#xe0065;&#xe006e;&#xe0067;&#xe007f; <a href="https://t.co/3fqWCgywhk">pic.twitter.com/3fqWCgywhk</a></p> <p></p> Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1360872166175113217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 14, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The last two Tests of the four-match Test series against England would take place in the largest stadium in the world in Gujarat - which is also the Prime Minister's home. With a capacity of 1,10,000, the rebuilt Sardar Patel Stadium would be the venue where the two cricketing heavyweights will lock horns. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, after having lost the first Test by 227 runs, the hosts have come back strong in the second Test. At the time of filing the copy, India had a lead of 248 runs with nine wickets in hand. After Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 161, Ravichandran Ashwin continued his good form at home as he picked up his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests. There is ample time in the match to yield a result. <p></p> <p></p>India would be hoping they can level the series at Chennai and head to Ahmedabad. In the third Test, which will be played with a pink-ball and under lights would be the second such Test on Indian soil. The third Test starts on February 24. It would be a big occasion for fans who have missed out on a lot of cricketing action due to the pandemic.