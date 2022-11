India vs England, 2nd SEMI-FINAL Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: India Extend 9-Year ICC Trophy Drought, L

India vs England Highlights, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Update, Adelaide Oval: Both the England openers Jos Butter and Alex Hales made short work of the 169-run target set by India as the Men in Blue failed to make a match out of it in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Hales took the Indian attack to the cleaners along with Buttler as England stormed into the final with a 10-wicket win over India. England will now face Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya played the innings of his life to take India to 168 for 6. And what a stage to do it. A World Cup semi-final with India in trouble and Pandya does what he does best – taking the England attack to the cleaners at the fag end of the innings. His 63 came off 33 balls and it is only his innings that had given India something to bowl at – which otherwise was going nowhere.

Virat Kohli once again held the Indian innings together before he departed for a well-made 50 off 40 balls. The runs were hard to come by as Suryakumar Yadav (14) departed in trying to up the ante. Before that, Chris Jordon ended India captain Rohit Sharma’s (27 off 28) struggle, leaving Buttler mighty pleased with the way his bowlers had kept things quiet in the first half of the match. England had drawn first blood with Chris Woakes getting rid of KL Rahul in the second over of the match.

IND vs ENG Playing 11:

India Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Playing 11: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid