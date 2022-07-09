India vs England 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Major T20I Record

Birmingham: The Indian cricket team is ready to face England in the second T20I match at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Rohit Sharma and company will look to win the game and clinch the three-match series. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, the Indian cricket fans are expecting a plethora of changes to happen for the match. India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also on the verge of creating a big record if they hit a few boundaries in the upcoming match of the series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now just need two more boundaries to complete 300 fours in the International T20 matches. Ireland’s star batsman Paul Stirling is currently the only batter to have hit more than 300 boundaries in his career. The Irish batsman has hit 325 boundaries along with 99 sixes after playing 104 T20Is so far.

In the 126 T20I matches, Rohit Sharma has 298 boundaries which include 155 sixes. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has also hit 298 boundaries in T20Is along with 92 sixes. Both the batsmen will look to score runs in the upcoming match and take India to a series win.

Virat Kohli wasn’t included in the first T20I match of the series. India comprehensively defeated England by 50 runs in the first T20 International match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The visiting side also rested the likes of Bumrah, Jadeja and Pant for the match and still managed to win the match. It also showed the bench strength of the team.