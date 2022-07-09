India vs England 2nd T20I Edgbaston Weather Forecast July 9: Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Update

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I in Edgbaston: Weather Forecast

The Indian cricket team is ready to seal the three-match T20I series against England on Saturday. They are playing the home side in the second T20I on the same ground where they played the fifth Test match recently. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, the Indian cricket fans are expecting a plethora of changes to happen for India’s playing eleven in the second T20I match of the series. On the other hand, having lost the first match of the series, England would look to bounce back and win the T20I series.

The pacers will play a crucial role in the second match. The clouds are expected to hover over the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The temperature is expected to hover around 19 C on the matchday with 65% humidity and 10-12 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

ND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch of the Edgbaston Cricket Ground is very batting-friendly. The surface will assist the batters once again in today’s match. Pacers might get some assistance in the second half of the match. The spin bowlers will be crucial in the middle overs and they will look to get more wickets when batsmen charge at them to increase the run rate.

Toss Timing

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.