India Vs England 3rd T20I At Trent Bridge: A Look At Predicted Playing XIs Of Both The Teams

Nottingham: The third T20I match between England and India will be played on 10th July at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja returned to the squad, the Indian team is looking much stronger than ever. Cricket experts and fans saw the evidence of it in the last T20I match on Saturday when India comprehensively defeated England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground by 49 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the match for India as he scored 46 not out off 29 balls and played an important role in India’s win.

Riding on Ravindra Jadeja’s innings (46 not out off 29), India posted a decent 170/8 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Apart from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other main scorers for India.

Defending a challenging total, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the first ball of the innings, getting the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip. In his very next over, he took the big wicket of Jos Buttler through an under-edge, which Pant was sharp to spot and force India to go for the review. That was the fifth time Bhuvneshwar had Buttler’s number. England could never recover from it and lost the match to lose the series.

In the third match, Fans can expect a lot of changes in India’s lineup as a lot of players on the bench might get a chance to showcase their skills. On the other hand, England will try to field their best 11 to salvage some pride from the series.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.