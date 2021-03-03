With all the talk around the pitch for the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad, images of the strip that will be used for the 4th Test have emerged on social platforms on the eve of the match. As predicted, the pitch looks to be similar in nature to the one used for the third Test at the same venue a week back. It could be a similar story where the spinners start dominating the game from the first day.

Surprisingly, there is a tinge of green on the strip. That patch of green could be shaved off on the morning of the Test. If it stays there, then it could be an interesting toss. The green on the strip could confuse the captains. Yet, it seems like the side winning the toss would like to have the first use of the pitch as it would be best on day one. As the game progresses the cracks could widen and it could make life hell for the batsmen.

Here is the first look of the strip that would be used tomorrow:

India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has hinted that it could be a similar pitch that was used in the second and the third Test. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, skipper Virat Kohli has also rubbished all the talk around the pitch.

Kohli said that they never cribbed when New Zealand presented them with a pitch where the game was over in under three days. Earlier, Kohli had said that it was due to bizarre batting that the third Test was over in under two days.

For India, a draw would be enough to ensure they join New Zealand in the summit clash of the World Test Championship final in Lord’s.