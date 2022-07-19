End Of Road For Virat Kohli? BCCI Official Gives Big Update On The Player’s Future After T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career at the moment. The former Indian captain has been waiting for the 71st century of his international career for a while now and it looks like a far cry at the moment as he has not been able to score even a half-century in the last few innings. He failed to score big runs in the recently concluded series against England as he hit 16 runs off 25 balls in the 2nd ODI before scoring 17 runs off 22 balls in the third and final game of the three-match series against the home side. Virat Kohli’s poor performance has raised many eyebrows in Indian cricket over his place in the team and now a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped a significant update in this regard.

According to a report by InsideSport, the selection committee will wait till the upcoming T20 World Cup for Virat Kohli. If the player fails to find his form back and didn’t score runs on the board during the tournament in Australia, he will be asked to go back to domestic cricket.

A member of the selection committee said that no one is immune in Indian cricket, no matter how big a player he is. The anonymous member cited examples of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, saying that if these two can be dropped, anyone can be shown the door if they are not performing.

“There will always be a low after high and that is exactly what Virat is going through. But considering the team, nobody is immune. Ajinkya and Pujara too have been dropped and so did so many other cricketers. He will certainly feature in the T20 World Cup if he is fit. But that will be his last chance as we have to look at the team as well. If he doesn’t get his form back, he will be asked to go back to domestic and get his form back,” a selection committee member told InsideSport.

While some people are criticising Virat Kohli for his poor form, some are showing their support for one of the greatest cricket players of our time. Babar Azam came out in Virat Kohli’s support a few days back. Apart from Babar, Kevin Pietersen and Shoaib Akhtar have also supported the former Indian captain.