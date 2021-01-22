The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy on Friday has announced that the first two Tests of the four-match series between India and England will be played behind closed doors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium <p></p> <p></p>Ramasaamy stated that the step is taken as a preventive measure in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes...crowd will not be allowed for the two-Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation," he told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>Also, a circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI. <p></p> <p></p>"In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series," the circular read. <p></p> <p></p>"As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," it added. <p></p> <p></p>Both the team will reach Chennai by January 27 as the players will undergo the COVID-19 tests before entering the bio-secure bubble created by BCCI. <p></p> <p></p>It must be noted that the Indian government had recently announced that outdoor sporting events could be conducted with 50 per cent spectators after following the standard operating procedures. <p></p> <p></p>The first Test is scheduled from February 5. <p></p> <p></p>India have announced the squad for the first two Tests of the series as some of the key players who missed the Australia Test series returned to the 16-member team including Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel <p></p> <p></p>Standbys: KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal <p></p> <p></p>Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI Inputs)