The MA Chidambaram Stadium’s three stands — I, J, and K — will be thrown open to spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13. The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019. An exception was made when the stands were opened for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012.

Tickets for the second Test, to be played here from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 8, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary R S Ramaswamy said on Sunday. Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only, he said. The ongoing opening Test, the first international game in India since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played in Chennai behind closed doors. The media, which was barred entry for the series opening Test, would be allowed to cover the second. The three stands have a maximum capacity of 12,000 and each of the three stands have a capacity of 4,000 seats apiece.

When is India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will take place on Friday, February 13.

What are timings of the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where is India vs England 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where you can buy tickets for India vs England 2nd Test match?

The tickets for India vs England 2nd Test will be available for general public on www.paytm.com & www.insider.in. You can also use the Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am to book your tickets. There would be no Counter/Box Office sales.

What are the price of tickets for India vs England 2nd Test match?

The daily tickets are priced from Rs 100 onwards. Tickets are also available for Rs 150 and Rs 200. Redemption of online tickets will be from 10 AM on February 11 at the stadium.